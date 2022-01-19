DDA budget: TOD hub, cycle walk, drain projects for better Delhi

The problem of inundation of the IGI Airport here is expected to be ''comprehensively" addressed after the completion of a key sewage water drain at Dwarka, the DDA said Tuesday as authorities made a provision of Rs 47.49 crore for the project in its annual budget.

The Delhi Development Authority's budget for 2022-23 has also financially augmented its flagship East Delhi Hub project at Karkardooma that is based on transit-oriented development norms; Delhi Cycle Walk and other important projects.

The budget with an annual outlay of Rs 7,933 crore -- and projected receipts of Rs 7,943 crore -- was approved in an online meeting of the Authority, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, also chairman of the DDA, officials said.

"Provision of Rs 47.49 croe in budget estimate 2022-23 has been made for construction of sewage water drain at Sector-8, Dwarka to cater the discharge of drain water from airport and development and rehabilitation of Trunk Drain No. 2 and Trunk Drain No. 5 for reusing the drain water for horticulture purpose.

''Once completed, this project is expected to comprehensively address the problem of inundation of IGI Airport, every time there is heavy rainfall,'' the DDA said in a statement.

The Delhi Development Authority has unveiled a sustainable development-oriented budget, officials said, adding allocations have been made to various environment-related initiatives.

The DDA has planned a dedicated corridor track for cyclists and pedestrians. The Delhi Cycle Walk project is being planned with the objective to take a large number of car rides out of the Delhi roads.

''The work on Phase-I of the Delhi cycle walk with a dedicated corridor for cyclists and pedestrians named 'Neelgai line' from Badarpur to Malviya Nagar is in progress and a provision of Rs 6 cr has been made in BE 2022-23,'' the statement said.

Lt Governor Baijal last September had asked the DDA to proactively pursue grant of approvals and clearances pending with various agencies for timely completion of the Delhi Cycle Walk project.

The project seeks to make the city most walkable and environment-friendly and its total cost is Rs 550 cr. Proposed in 2020, it is likely to be completed in four years, a senior DDA offical had earlier said.

While the whole network over the years shall exceed 200 km, in phase 1 it will be 36 km. There are three lines chosen for fast and quick adaption.

These lines are -- Nilgai Line: Badarpur to Malviya Nagar Metro Station –20.5 km; Peacock Line -- Malviya Nagar metro station to Vasant Kunj Mall -- 8.5 km; and Bulbul Line -- Chirag Dilli to Nehru Place and ISKCON Temple.

The budget has also made a provision of Rs 426 cr for East Delhi Hub project. The DDA has undertaken the integrated development of this project at Karkardooma with mixed land usage based on transit-oriented development-based norms, with mixed land usage on 30 ha of land. It is being executed by NBCC and involves the construction of 1,524 houses in the first phase with a project cost of Rs 1,168 crore, the statement said.

The hub will be developed around the existing two Delhi Metro stations at Karkardooma -- on the Blue and Pink Lines -- and will include a massive open landscaped green area, besides a 48-storey signature tower that will come up in the first phase of the project, officials had said during its launch. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone in December 2019 and asserted that it would be inaugurated in the tenure of the current government at the Centre.

Among other projects, the DDA had identified three commercial centers namely, Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and Basant Lok Community Centre for upgrading. While the work of upgrading of Basant Lok Community Centre has already been completed, the work on Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place, is in progress and a provision of Rs 26.60 cr has been made in the budget, the DDA said.

Besides, a provision of Rs 6 cr has been made in the budget for construction of 'Utsav pandals' at Madangir, Dwarka, Rohini and CBD Shahdara Utsav Pandal, officials said.

In addition, work on setting up decentralised STPs, wastewater treatment plants, so as to close borewells supplying water to the city parks is being taken up in a phased manner and steps are also being taken to recharge the bore wells. A provision of Rs 7.9 crore has been provided in BE 2022-23 for setting up of STPs, officials said, adding, there are 787 parks under DDA, having a total area of 11,258 acres, and the total maximum average daily water requirement is 34.3 ML per day.