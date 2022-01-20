Blinken says Iran nuclear talks at an 'urgent' point
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that talks over Iran's nuclear program have reached an "urgent" point and warned it would be necessary to take a different course with Tehran if no progress is made.
"There is real urgency and it's really now a matter of weeks, where we determine whether or not we can return to mutual compliance with the agreement," Blinken told a joint news conference with his German counterpart, referring to a 2015 nuclear deal.
(Reporting Simon Lewis and David Brunnstrom)
