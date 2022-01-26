Left Menu

MP: Bomb-like objects found in Rewa district, turn out to be hoax

Two contraptions looking like bombs were found in Madhya Pradeshs Rewa district on Wednesday but turned out to be hoax, police said. But the boxes were found to be empty, the official said.A piece of paper found with one of the devices mentioned the UP CMs name and Prayagraj Police, and warned that there was a bottle bomb inside.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:03 IST
MP: Bomb-like objects found in Rewa district, turn out to be hoax
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Two contraptions looking like bombs were found in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Wednesday but turned out to be hoax, police said. A piece of paper found with one of the devices mentioned the name of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said a police official.

One of the objects -- boxes with watches fixed on the outside to look like a timer -- was found at Aambi bridge and another at Gangev, 30-40 km away near Mangavan in the distrct, he said.

As their look aroused suspicion, the bomb disposal squad was summoned. But the boxes were found to be empty, the official said.

A piece of paper found with one of the devices mentioned the UP CM's name and ''Prayagraj Police'', and `warned' that there was a ''bottle bomb'' inside. Additional Director General of Police Venkateshwar Rao said some miscreants seemed to have placed the devices and spread rumours to create panic.

State police would contact their UP counterparts and further probe was on, he added.

Prayagraj and Mirzapur districts of UP share borders with Rewa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022