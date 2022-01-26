MP: Bomb-like objects found in Rewa district, turn out to be hoax

Two contraptions looking like bombs were found in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Wednesday but turned out to be hoax, police said. A piece of paper found with one of the devices mentioned the name of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said a police official.

One of the objects -- boxes with watches fixed on the outside to look like a timer -- was found at Aambi bridge and another at Gangev, 30-40 km away near Mangavan in the distrct, he said.

As their look aroused suspicion, the bomb disposal squad was summoned. But the boxes were found to be empty, the official said.

A piece of paper found with one of the devices mentioned the UP CM's name and ''Prayagraj Police'', and `warned' that there was a ''bottle bomb'' inside. Additional Director General of Police Venkateshwar Rao said some miscreants seemed to have placed the devices and spread rumours to create panic.

State police would contact their UP counterparts and further probe was on, he added.

Prayagraj and Mirzapur districts of UP share borders with Rewa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)