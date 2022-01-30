Left Menu

9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

PTI | Northlasvegas | Updated: 30-01-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 15:26 IST
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in a wreck that police in Nevada said was caused by a driver who was speeding.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger also ran a red light before the collision Saturday afternoon, which involved 15 people, North Las Vegas Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas told reporters at a news conference.

"We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before," Cuevas said at the briefing around 11 p.m. local time.

The crash was reported at 3 p.m., Cuevas said, after the driver "struck multiple vehicles, causing a chaotic event." Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

The ages of the people who died ranged from young juveniles to middle-aged adults. Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition, Cuevas said.

It was not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022