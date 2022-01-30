9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in a wreck that police in Nevada said was caused by a driver who was speeding.
The driver of a Dodge Challenger also ran a red light before the collision Saturday afternoon, which involved 15 people, North Las Vegas Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas told reporters at a news conference.
"We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before," Cuevas said at the briefing around 11 p.m. local time.
The crash was reported at 3 p.m., Cuevas said, after the driver "struck multiple vehicles, causing a chaotic event." Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.
The ages of the people who died ranged from young juveniles to middle-aged adults. Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition, Cuevas said.
It was not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.
