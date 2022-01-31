White House says Russia surging troops near Ukraine, including in Belarus
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:57 IST
- United States
Russia has sent 5,000 troops into Belarus "with plans for more in coming weeks," the White House said on Monday outlining what it said was the ongoing threat Moscow posed to Ukraine.
"We feel its important to be open and candid about the threat from Russia," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a news briefing, pointing to thousands of other Russian troops near the Russia-Ukraine border.
"It's dangerous," she added. "We have been saying for more than a week that Russia could invade anytime."
