DRDO-IIT Delhi successfully demonstrated quantum communication between Prayagraj, Vindhyachal

A joint team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT)-Delhi scientists, demonstrated the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) link between Prayagraj and Vindhyachal, Uttar Pradesh, a distance of more than 100 kilometres, informed the DRDO

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A joint team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT)-Delhi scientists, demonstrated the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) link between Prayagraj and Vindhyachal, Uttar Pradesh, a distance of more than 100 kilometres, informed the DRDO DRDo also stated that this is for the first time in the country that QKD has been successfully demonstrated.

QKD, also called Quantum Cryptography, is a mechanism to develop secure communication.It provides a way of distributing and sharing secret keys that are necessary for cryptographic protocols. DRDO also stated that they achieved this milestone over a commercial-grade optical fibre that was already available in the field. With this success, the country has demonstrated indigenous technology of secure key transfer for bootstrapping military-grade communication security key hierarchy. "The performance parameters have been measured and have been found to be repetitively within the reported international standards at sifted key rates of up to 10 kHz," DRDO said. (ANI)

