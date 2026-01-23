Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav Power India to Commanding Victory over New Zealand
Ishan Kishan's explosive 76 and Suryakumar Yadav's return to form with an unbeaten 82 guided India to a dominant seven-wicket win over New Zealand. With notable contributions from Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav, India chased down 209 in just 15.2 overs, strengthening their position ahead of the T20 World Cup.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling T20 clash against New Zealand, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav delivered standout performances to secure a seven-wicket victory for India, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Kishan's fiery 32-ball 76 and Yadav's unbeaten 82 highlighted India's batting prowess as they comfortably chased a target of 209 runs.
Despite early losses, Kishan's aggressive start and Yadav's composed innings helped India maintain momentum. Shivam Dube also made a significant impact with a quick-fire 36 off 18 balls. Their efforts overshadowed New Zealand's competitive 208 for 6, achieved through notable innings from Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner.
Kuldeep Yadav contributed crucial middle-over wickets, and Harshit Rana's early breakthrough stifled New Zealand's promising start. The collective performance underscores India's strong form as they approach the T20 World Cup, raising hopes for a successful campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kuldeep Yadav's Timely Strikes Anchor India's Bowling Triumph
Turbulent Cricket Politics: Bangladesh vs. ICC Over T20 World Cup Venue
Cricket Stars Explore Wilderness: Barnawapara Safari Ahead of T20I Showdown
From Drought to Dominance: India's Cricket Comeback Led by Rohit Sharma
Bangladesh Cricket in Crisis: Historic Figure Faces Unprecedented Setback