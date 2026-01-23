Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav Power India to Commanding Victory over New Zealand

In a thrilling T20 clash against New Zealand, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav delivered standout performances to secure a seven-wicket victory for India, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Kishan's fiery 32-ball 76 and Yadav's unbeaten 82 highlighted India's batting prowess as they comfortably chased a target of 209 runs.

Despite early losses, Kishan's aggressive start and Yadav's composed innings helped India maintain momentum. Shivam Dube also made a significant impact with a quick-fire 36 off 18 balls. Their efforts overshadowed New Zealand's competitive 208 for 6, achieved through notable innings from Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner.

Kuldeep Yadav contributed crucial middle-over wickets, and Harshit Rana's early breakthrough stifled New Zealand's promising start. The collective performance underscores India's strong form as they approach the T20 World Cup, raising hopes for a successful campaign.

