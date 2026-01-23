Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot Ahead of Republic Day

The Punjab Police have struck a significant blow against terrorism, dismantling two terror networks ahead of Republic Day by arresting six operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), according to an official briefing on Friday. The raids spanned the state, resulting in the confiscation of a large cache of arms and weaponry.

Leading the operation, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar apprehended operative Sharanpreet Singh, preventing a potential attack on a security establishment. Seized items included a hand grenade and a Glock pistol, as well as illicit drugs, DGP Gaurav Yadav confirmed.

In a related operation, Hoshiarpur police, with support from Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, arrested five BKI operatives. They seized an RDX-based improvised explosive device and two pistols, foiling a plot orchestrated by handlers in the USA. The arrests aim to curb foreign-fueled terrorism in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)