NIOT, Lakshadweep join hands for pilot project of novel desalination plant

The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in association with the Lakshadweep Administration on Thursday initiated a pilot project of Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) powered desalination plant in Kavaratti.

The Lakshadweep administration said the OTEC powered desalination plant is the first of its kind in the world as it generates drinking water from sea water using indigenous technology using green energy and environmentally friendly processes.

The 'bhoomi puja' for the desalination plant was performed by Administrator Praful Patel in the presence of Dr G A Ramadas, Director, NIOT, the administration said in a release.

Currently, drinking water in Lakshadweep is generated through Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) process developed by NIOT. At present, LTTD plants are functioning in three islands -- Kavaratti, Agatti and Minicoy -- with each having the capacity to generate one lakh litres of drinking water per day.

Besides, work is under progress in six more islands for LTTD plants, each with capacity to generate 1.5 lakh litres of drinking water per day.

The current process used in the LTTD plant is based on conversion of sea water into drinking water by evaporation and distillation process using the temperature difference of sea water obtained from the surface and deep water.

The existing LTTD plant in Kavaratti was constructed in 2005.

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences has decided to construct a new desalination plant in Kavaratti and adopt OTEC process.

The latest OTEC plant for which the foundation stone was laid has the capacity to generate one lakh litres of drinking water per day.

The OTEC plant needs energy only to start the process and after initiation, operates on its own using green energy generated through the process and converts sea water into drinking water. It also eliminates the need to construct a sump in deep sea using bridges and concrete structures as it pumps water from the sea shore area, thus reducing the infrastructural requirement.

''With this, the OTEC desalination plant in Kavaratti becomes the first plant globally to power the desalination process using the OTEC cycle so that there will be no requirement of diesel generators or any other external source of power,'' the release said.

Also, the OTEC powered desalination plant was identified as a priority project by NITI Aayog as it is of national importance. It is expected to be completed by December 2023 and will help Lakshadweep move closer to its goal of a sustainable solution for providing portable water to each and every household in Kavaratti island, the capital island of Lakshadweep.

