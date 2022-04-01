Thomas & Uber Cup draw sets up some interesting matchups
- Country:
- Thailand
The draws for badminton's Thomas and Uber Cup took place in the host city of Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.
Defending Thomas Cup men's champions Indonesia were drawn in Group A with South Korea, hosts Thailand and Singapore.
Denmark top Group B with China, France and Algeria while Group C is led by Chinese Taipei, followed by India, Germany and Canada.
Group D will feature Japan, Malaysia, England and New Zealand.
In the women's Uber Cup draw, defending champions China were drawn into Group B with rivals Chinese Taipei, Spain and Australia. Group A is 2018 champions Japan, Indonesia, France and Germany.
In Group C are hosts Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia and Egypt.
Group D is topped by 2010 champions South Korea, followed by India, Canada and the United States.
The 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup will take from May 8th-15th in Bangkok.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-England target score of 500 as newcomer Fisher's family cash in
Root's 119 helps England make strong start to 2nd test
On day one, over 2.6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to 12-14 years age group children
Bank of England likely to raise key interest rate
Rugby-Penaud back on the wing as France gear up for England clash