Left Menu

Rs 581 crore allocated for development works in colonies in 2021-22: Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:26 IST
Rs 581 crore allocated for development works in colonies in 2021-22: Delhi govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is carrying out development works in over 700 colonies with Rs 581 crore being allocated for it in 2021-22, according to official figures.

In response to a question by BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said that it has undertaken development works in 719 colonies while the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) is carrying out such works in 358 colonies.

According to official figures, Rs 80 crore was allocated for carrying out the development activities in 2018-19. It was increased to Rs 697.44 crore in 2019-20.

Rs 700 crore and Rs 581 crore were allocated in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively.

In all, Rs 2,058.44 crore has been allocated till now for carrying out development works in these colonies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022