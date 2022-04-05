Wipro Consumer Care opens new factory in Hyderabad

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting on Tuesday opened its new factory at Maheshwaram here with an investment of Rs 300 crore.

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Founder Chairman of Wipro Group Azim Premji inaugurated the facility. Wipro Consumer Care commenced construction of the facility in 2018 with the acquisition of 30 acres of land at Maheshwaram. The company has invested Rs 300 crore in the facility, a release said.

At the facility, the company produces Santoor soaps and Softouch fabric conditioners and will add manufacturing capability to produce Yardley talcum powder, Santoor hand wash and Giffy dish wash. ''At this facility, we have created direct and indirect employment of about 900 people, over 90 per cent of employees are locals and about 15 per cent of employees are women. We have a crèche facility which can accommodate over 50 kids in day care to support working mothers to join our workforce. We have strong local vendor base around our factory that has created employment for the local community,'' Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said.

