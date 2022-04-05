Left Menu

Wipro Consumer Care opens new factory in Hyderabad

Wipro Consumer Care Lighting on Tuesday opened its new factory at Maheshwaram here with an investment of Rs 300 crore.Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Founder Chairman of Wipro Group Azim Premji inaugurated the facility.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:38 IST
Wipro Consumer Care opens new factory in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting on Tuesday opened its new factory at Maheshwaram here with an investment of Rs 300 crore.

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Founder Chairman of Wipro Group Azim Premji inaugurated the facility. Wipro Consumer Care commenced construction of the facility in 2018 with the acquisition of 30 acres of land at Maheshwaram. The company has invested Rs 300 crore in the facility, a release said.

At the facility, the company produces Santoor soaps and Softouch fabric conditioners and will add manufacturing capability to produce Yardley talcum powder, Santoor hand wash and Giffy dish wash. ''At this facility, we have created direct and indirect employment of about 900 people, over 90 per cent of employees are locals and about 15 per cent of employees are women. We have a crèche facility which can accommodate over 50 kids in day care to support working mothers to join our workforce. We have strong local vendor base around our factory that has created employment for the local community,'' Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022