WHO says making contingency plans for possible 'chemical assaults' in Ukraine

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:21 IST
WHO says making contingency plans for possible 'chemical assaults' in Ukraine
Hans Kluge Image Credit: Twitter(@hans_kluge)
The World Health Organization's European head said on Thursday that the body was preparing for possible "chemical assaults" in Ukraine.

"Given the uncertainties of the current situation, there are no assurances that the war will not get worse," Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said in a statement sent to journalists from Lviv, Ukraine. "WHO is considering all scenarios and making contingencies for different situations that could afflict the people of Ukraine, from the continued treatment of mass casualties, to chemical assaults," he said, without providing further details.

