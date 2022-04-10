Slovakia could sell howitzers to Ukraine - defence minister

Slovakia could sell Ukraine some of its Zuzana self-propelled howitzers, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Sunday.

"I can confirm that we are in talks (about the sale)," Nad said in a televised debate. He did not give further details.

The Zuzana 2 howitzer, a modernized version of an older model, is using 155-mm rounds and has an effective range of 40 km to more than 50 km (30 miles) depending on ammunition type.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)