Left Menu

Maximum temperature in city likely to settle at 42 degrees C

It had recorded six such days in April 2017, the IMD data showed.Cloudy conditions will bring slight relief from the searing heat on Tuesday.The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 10:16 IST
Maximum temperature in city likely to settle at 42 degrees C
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is likely to reel under a heatwave for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday as the weather department has predicted that the maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius. Delhiites woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity in the morning was 25 percent, an IMD official said.

The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 22.5 degrees Celsius.

Bearing the brunt of a stifling heatwave, Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is also the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

The capital has recorded five heatwave days so far in April this year. It had recorded six such days in April 2017, the IMD data showed.

Cloudy conditions will bring slight relief from the searing heat on Tuesday.

The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022