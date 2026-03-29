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Madhya Pradesh's Ambitious Aviation Expansion Plan

Madhya Pradesh plans to increase its number of airports to 10 by expanding aviation facilities in Shivpuri and Ujjain within two years. With eight airports already, the state aims to enhance connectivity through new developments, including upgrades at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:14 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Ambitious Aviation Expansion Plan
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Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for a major expansion of its aviation infrastructure, set to complete ten airports within two years, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Speaking at the inauguration of the renovated terminal at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, Yadav announced that airports in Shivpuri and Ujjain are expected to be operational soon, adding to the state's current count of eight airports, 20 airstrips, and 220 helipads.

The state's aviation blueprint also includes developing airstrips in Shahdol, Neemuch, Chhindwara, and Mandla into airports under the regional connectivity scheme, with a vision to construct an airstrip every 145 km to improve accessibility.

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