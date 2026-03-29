Antonelli's Historic Win at Suzuka: Youngest Championship Leader
Kimi Antonelli made history by winning the Japanese Grand Prix, becoming the youngest-ever championship leader at 19. Starting from pole, Antonelli overcame early setbacks and managed to secure his second consecutive win. This victory gave him a nine-point lead over teammate George Russell in the overall standings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:15 IST
Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes made headlines with a historic victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, securing his second consecutive Formula One win and becoming the youngest championship leader at the age of 19.
The Italian prodigy, having started from pole, initially fell back to sixth place but exhibited exceptional skill to finish 13.7 seconds ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium.
This victory follows Antonelli's recent triumph in China, propelling him to the top of the drivers' standings with a nine-point advantage over teammate George Russell.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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