Antonelli's Historic Win at Suzuka: Youngest Championship Leader

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes made headlines with a historic victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, securing his second consecutive Formula One win and becoming the youngest championship leader at the age of 19.

The Italian prodigy, having started from pole, initially fell back to sixth place but exhibited exceptional skill to finish 13.7 seconds ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium.

This victory follows Antonelli's recent triumph in China, propelling him to the top of the drivers' standings with a nine-point advantage over teammate George Russell.

(With inputs from agencies.)