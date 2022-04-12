Insurer assessing damage caused by fire at Rohtak R&D centre: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its Rohtak-based R&D center, which witnessed a fire incident, is covered under an insurance policy and the damage assessment is being carried out.

On Monday, the country's largest carmaker had informed the bourses that two people working with a contracting firm died in a fire at its research and development center at Rohtak in Haryana.

''The facility affected by fire incident is covered under the insurance policy. The damage assessment is being carried out and the recovery of the insurance amount is subject to the valuer's assessment of the damage,'' the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

In a late-night regulatory filing on April 11, MSI had stated: ''There was a fire incident on Monday afternoon in the company's Rohtak R&D center in one of the buildings where a new lab expansion was being carried out by a third party project company.'' The fire was brought under control and the root cause is being examined along with the investigating authorities, it had noted. Unfortunately, two people working with a contracting firm of the project company succumbed to the fire, the carmaker had said.

