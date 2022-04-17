Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission

Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, state television reported, completing the country's longest crewed space mission to date. The astronauts landed nine hours after they left a key module of China's first space station.

