Modi, Mauritius PM Jugnauth hold `roadshow' in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth took part in a roadshow here on Tuesday evening after arrival at the Ahmedabad airport.The two traveled in separate vehicles as people lined up on both sides of the road.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:17 IST
Modi, Mauritius PM Jugnauth hold `roadshow' in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth took part in a roadshow here on Tuesday evening after arrival at the Ahmedabad airport.

The two traveled in separate vehicles as people lined up on both sides of the road. The two headed for the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after taking part in the roadshow.

Modi's cavalcade passed first, followed by cars in the Mauritian prime minister's convoy, officials said. Modi, seated in a closed car, was seen waving at the people.

To accord a grand welcome to Modi and Jugnauth, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had erected 30 stages along the two-kilometer route from the Airport circle to Indira Bridge on the outskirts of the city, it said in a release.

Artists performed traditional dances on these makeshift stages. Earlier in the day, prime minister Modi addressed women dairy farmers after inaugurating a newly built milk processing plant of Banas Dairy in Banaskantha district.

In the evening, Modi, accompanied by Jugnauth, performed ground-breaking for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. After that, both the leaders landed at the Ahmedabad Airport.

