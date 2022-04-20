See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning new image of two merging galaxies in the VV689 system (the Angel Wing). The two galaxies are in the midst of a collision, giving the impression of a vast set of galactic wings.

Sharing the image, the European Space Agency (ESA), wrote, "Unlike chance alignments of galaxies" which only appear to overlap as seen from our vantage point on Earth, the two galaxies in VV689 are in the midst of a collision. The galactic interaction has left the VV689 system almost completely symmetrical, giving the impression of a vast set of galactic wings."

The image comes from a set of Hubble observations inspecting the highlights of the Galaxy Zoo citizen science project that relied on hundreds of thousands of volunteers to classify galaxies and help astronomers wade through a deluge of data from robotic telescopes.

Hubble is a large space-based telescope deployed by the space shuttle Discovery, on April 25, 1990. Since its launch, the observatory has made 1.5 million observations of approximately 50,000 celestial targets that have deepened the scientific community's knowledge of the cosmos.