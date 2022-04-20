Left Menu

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-04-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 11:45 IST
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope
Image Credit: Twitter (@esa)

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning new image of two merging galaxies in the VV689 system (the Angel Wing). The two galaxies are in the midst of a collision, giving the impression of a vast set of galactic wings.

Sharing the image, the European Space Agency (ESA), wrote, "Unlike chance alignments of galaxies" which only appear to overlap as seen from our vantage point on Earth, the two galaxies in VV689 are in the midst of a collision. The galactic interaction has left the VV689 system almost completely symmetrical, giving the impression of a vast set of galactic wings."

The image comes from a set of Hubble observations inspecting the highlights of the Galaxy Zoo citizen science project that relied on hundreds of thousands of volunteers to classify galaxies and help astronomers wade through a deluge of data from robotic telescopes.

Hubble is a large space-based telescope deployed by the space shuttle Discovery, on April 25, 1990. Since its launch, the observatory has made 1.5 million observations of approximately 50,000 celestial targets that have deepened the scientific community's knowledge of the cosmos.

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022