Left Menu

Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communications: CESSI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 12:45 IST
Sun emits massive solar flare with potential to impact satellite communications: CESSI
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The sun unleashed a massive solar flare on Wednesday, which has the potential to impact satellite communications and global positioning systems, the Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) said.

"The X2.2 class solar flare eruption took place at 3:57 UTC (9.27 IST) from the solar magnetic active region AR12992," Dibyendu Nandi, Associate Professor and Coordinator of CESSI at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata told PTI.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy that can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

This flare is classified as an X-Class which denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength. "Strong ionospheric perturbation is ongoing over India, South East Asia, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Expected high-frequency communication blackouts, satellite anomalies, GPS scintillations, airline communication impacts," the CESSI said on Twitter. Nandi said the CESSI had predicted the eruption of an X-Class flare on April 18. He said the scientists at CESSI were studying the impact of the flare.

According to NASA, the biggest flares are known as 'X-class flares' based on a classification system that divides solar flares according to their strength. The smallest ones are A-class (near background levels), followed by B, C, M, and X, it said. According to NASA, similar to the Richter scale for earthquakes, each letter represents a 10-fold increase in energy output. An X class flare is ten times an M class eruption and 100 times a C class flare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022