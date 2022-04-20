Sisodia tells officials to expedite sreetscaping work from Moti Bagh to Naraina stretch

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reviewed the streetscaping work between Moti Bagh and Naraina stretch with PWD officials and instructed them to expedite the construction work, an statement said.

Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, said the Kejriwal government is working to transform Delhi's roads at par with European standards as the redevelopment and streetscaping of roads will transform public's mobility experience.

''Delhi's roads will become world-class and more accessible under the streetscaping project. Under the project, the Delhi government aims to decongest, redesign and beautify several roads across the national capital.

''Redesigning of roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve aesthetics of the road stretch that will include facilities like open air sitting areas, barrier-free walking area, ornamental plantations, cycling tracks etc. Beautification of roads in Delhi as per European standards will give a new identity to the national capital,'' Sisodia said in a statement.

He said that as many as 16 roads of Delhi are being beautified by PWD according to specific needs in pilot phase and after its completion, 540 km of road will also be beautified on the same lines.

The Delhi government has 1,300 km of road under its jurisdiction, while other roads are under the MCD and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The redesigned roads will have well designed pedestrian-friendly footpaths for walkers, green stretch, construction of open air sitting areas, cycle tracks, selfie and photography points, 'Jan Suvidha Kendra' and sandstone artwork and fountains, the statement said.

