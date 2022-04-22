Left Menu

First private astronaut mission returning home tomorrow: Watch live coverage

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-04-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 12:00 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
  • Country:
  • United States

After nearly two weeks in space, the four private astronauts from Axiom Space are set to depart the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday night and return home the next day.

The Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) crew - including Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, Pilot Larry Connor and Mission Specialists Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe - will undock from the station inside SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour crew ship at 6:35 p.m. EDT and splash down at 1:46 p.m. on Sunday off the coast of Florida.

The integrated teams at Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX will continue to monitor the weather at the splashdown sites prior to undocking to ensure a safe recovery of the Ax-1 astronauts and Dragon spacecraft.

NASA and Axiom Space will provide live coverage of departure activities at 4:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday and then at 6:15 p.m. for the undocking, with the coverage to pick up again for Dragon's re-entry and splashdown beginning at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour will bring along more than 200 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments, hardware and commercial science payloads.

Endeavour's departure from ISS will also clear the docking port for the arrival of Dragon Freedom and NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts.

(To be updated)

