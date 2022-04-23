Death toll from fire at Russian defence institute rises to 11 - Tass
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Rescuers have found five more bodies after a fire at a Russian defence research institute, bringing the total to 11 so far, Tass news agency cited a source in the emergency services as saying on Saturday.
The search for casualties is still going on, Tass said. The institute is in the city of Tver, about 160 km (100 miles) northwest of Moscow.
Authorities have opened a criminal investigation after media reports that an electrical fault caused the blaze.
