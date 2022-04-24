Delhi makes last ditch attempt to save 'extinct' water bodies

The Delhi government is conducting an extensive ground truth survey to collect data on 258 'extinct' water bodies in the capital as part of its final effort to save them.

There are 1,043 water bodies in the capital. All have been allotted unique identification numbers while 1014 have been mapped on the GIS platform. The Wetland Authority of Delhi, constituted in 2019, is now making rapid strides to notify at least 20 of them under Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 by January next year, according to officials.

These include Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas Lake, Bhalswa Lake, Tikri Khurd Lake, Welcome Jheel, Daryapur Kalan, and Sardar Sarovar Lake.

Once notified, the water bodies will be protected against encroachments, dumping of garbage, discharge of untreated wastewater and effluent from industries, and setting up and expansion of industries, etc. In March, the Wetland Authority of Delhi received a request from land-owning agencies to delete 258 ''extinct'' water bodies from the official list of 1043 as these have gone extinct over the years due to large-scale encroachment, negligence, and degradation.

According to officials, private buildings have come up in place of 62 water bodies, 52 are now being used to provide public services, 37 are untraceable, 14 have been encroached upon by educational institutes, 11 have been turned into parks and recreational centers, 6 are being used for commercial services and unauthorized colonies have come upon 5. A technical committee is now reviewing the request for the deletion of water bodies from the official list, they said.

At a meeting held on March 28, the panel proposed to survey to ascertain the "level of degradation" of these water bodies and prepare a 'Red Document' -- which will include those that cannot be saved -- and a 'Green Document' listing the ones which can be reclaimed and restored.

The water bodies that cannot be revived will be deleted from the list. However, all efforts will be made to restore the water bodies even if there's a five percent chance of doing so, an official said.

''Field teams have been constituted for ground-truthing. These will collect crucial information such as the historic spread of these water bodies, their capacity, how they went extinct, who was responsible, what has come up in their place, etc.,'' a member of the technical committee said on the condition of anonymity. One of the teams has already surveyed a cluster of eight to nine 'extinct' water bodies in the North Delhi district. The reports are being compiled. The process is going to take some time, another member of the panel said.

The panel is likely to ask the encroachers to compensate for the loss of water bodies by providing alternate land for the development of wetlands.

"The purpose is to discourage further encroachment of wetlands in Delhi. Those responsible should be penalized," a panel member said. "We will also try to remove the encroachment wherever feasible. If a structure has come upon a part of a wetland, we will try to remove it. It could be our last attempt to salvage some of the extinct wetlands," he said.

