Odd News Roundup: In Chile's capital, a decade of drought makes grass a rare luxury; World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

In Chile's capital, a decade of drought makes grass a rare luxury

In Chile's capital Santiago, grass is becoming a rare luxury amid a decade-long drought that has forced the city to roll out emergency measures to limit water use and led local authorities and landscapers to replace lush green plants with desert flora. The changing face of the city of some 6 million people underscores how the Andean country, a major copper and food producer, is having to adapt to a shifting and drier climate with an extended period of drought now in its thirteenth year.

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, reporting the death of Kane Tanaka. Born on Jan. 2, 1903 - the year of the Wright Brothers' first controlled flight of their motor-driven airplane - Tanaka was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person.

