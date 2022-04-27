Left Menu

NASA's MAVEN Mars orbiter to make new observations in extreme conditions during EM5

The fifth extended mission (EM5) will allow the Mars orbiter to make new observations during some of the most extreme conditions the mission has ever encountered, furthering the goal of examining how the atmosphere of the rocky planet has evolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:49 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MAVEN2Mars)
  • Country:
  • United States

Earlier this week, NASA granted extension to the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) mission, the agency's first mission dedicated to observing the Martian atmosphere and its escape, citing excellence in science and mission operations.

Over the next three years, the orbiter will observe two dust seasons during the predicted rise and peak of Solar Cycle 25, when the Sun's activity will reach its maximum in the current 11-year solar cycle. The observation of these extreme conditions by MAVEN will significantly improve the understanding of atmospheric evolution at terrestrial planets and provide critical information for future assets and human exploration at Mars, the U.S. space agency said.

"This next extended mission brings new opportunities and challenges, and we are confident the team will once again rise to the occasion enabling much more fantastic MAVEN science," said MAVEN Project Manager Rich Burns at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

In addition to observing the impact of solar activity on the Martian atmosphere, NASA's MAVEN will also serve as a warning system for other orbiters and rovers at the Red Planet by monitoring the Sun.

MAVEN entered orbit around the Red Planet in September 2014 and is currently operating in its fourth extended mission (EM4), which will conclude in September 2022.

MAVEN got extension along with seven other planetary science missions.

