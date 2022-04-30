Tiny 3D imaging sensor could benefit future weather balloon flights and CubeSats

Researchers are evaluating a tiny 3D imaging sensor for balloon weather forecasting that could enable atmospheric sounding capabilities - where sensors probe the sky vertically for details on temperature, moisture, and water vapour, revealing subtle changes in the Earth's atmosphere.

The first of the two NASA-supported flight tests for the 3D imaging sensor - called CubeSounder - was conducted earlier this month on a Stratollite high-altitude balloon from Tucson-based World View Enterprises. During the test, the balloon reached a stratospheric altitude of approximately 70,000 feet.

According to NASA, over 100+ hours of flight time, the CubeSounder collected atmospheric temperature and humidity data as 3D images – data that could ultimately be downlinked at high speeds from CubeSats or weather balloons and compared with that of other weather satellites and ground stations.

The Arizona State University team now plans to make refinements and any necessary fixes to the 3D imaging sensor's design before testing an improved version on a second NASA-supported balloon flight later this year.

The CubeSounder is claimed to improve upon current atmospheric sounders by reducing the sensor's weight, size, and power requirements by about 10 times.