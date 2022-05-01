AYUSH min to celebrate Yoga Utsav to mark 50 days countdown to International Day of Yoga 2022

The AYUSH ministry in collaboration with the Assam government will organise a grand event on Monday to mark the 50th countdown day to the upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga 2022.

Union Cabinet Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal will grace the occasion along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Rang Ghar Grounds in Assam’s Sivasagar, a statement by the AYUSH ministry said. The venue of Sivasagar was selected for the event as the Centre had unveiled a plan to develop five archaeological sites -- Rakhigari (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Sivasagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu) -- into “iconic” sites across India, it said.

The Ministry of AYUSH, through its autonomous body Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and the support of the State Government of Assam, will organise the event.

The aim of the event is to give a wider promotion and publicity to various dimensions of yoga, its utility and to promote the countdown campaign to IDY 2022 for health and wellness.

The AYUSH ministry is the nodal ministry for observation of the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

Every year, the main event of IDY is observed as a mass yoga demonstration which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The preparations for IDY 2022 are already under way, the statement said.

The ministry with its various stakeholders has chalked out a 100 days’ countdown programme for the 8th International Day of Yoga wherein 100 organisations are promoting yoga in 100 places/cities.

“It is worth mentioning that the 50 days’ countdown is an important event in observation of International Day of Yoga every year. The ministry hopes to inspire a ‘mass movement for health and wellbeing’ through yoga in the countdown to IDY 2022.

As the upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga is falling in “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year, the ministry has proposed to observe IDY 2022 at 75 iconic sites across the country. This countdown program is already in progress and observation of IDY-2022 is gaining momentum, the statement added.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)