Left Menu

Rajasthan gets respite from heat as mercury dips 2-4 notches

Monday night temperature was recorded in the range of 31.9 degrees Celsius to 25.5 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.The department has predicted thunderstorms and dust storms in Bharatpur, Baran, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar in the next 24 hours.On Monday, Pilani in Jhunjhunu was recorded as the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum of 45.4 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:57 IST
Rajasthan gets respite from heat as mercury dips 2-4 notches
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The people of the state got some relief from the blistering heat as the mercury dropped by two to four degrees Celsius on Tuesday in most parts of Rajasthan, a Meteorological department spokesperson said.

The maximum temperature in Kota was recorded at 42.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 42.3 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 42 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 41.7 degrees Celsius each in Pilani and Churu, 41.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 40.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer and Jaipur, 40 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Sikar.

Other major places in the state recorded maximum temperature between 39.8 and 37.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Monday night temperature was recorded in the range of 31.9 degrees Celsius to 25.5 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

The department has predicted thunderstorms and dust storms in Bharatpur, Baran, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar in the next 24 hours.

On Monday, Pilani in Jhunjhunu was recorded as the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum of 45.4 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Ganganagar recorded a maximum of 45.3 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022