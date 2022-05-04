Left Menu

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-05-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 07:49 IST
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash in the lower-left portion of the image – on May 3, 2022. Image Credit: NASA/SDO

The Sun emitted two fresh flares on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Among the two solar flares, one was moderate - an M-class flare - and the other was classified as an X-class flare, which denotes the most intense flares.

According to NASA, the moderate solar flare peaked at 8:19 p.m. ET while the strong X-Class flare peaked at 9:25 a.m. EDT. The agency's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured images of both events.

NASA defines solar flares as powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a solar flare cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, however – when intense enough – it can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel.

Flares and solar eruptions can even pose risks to spacecraft and space travellers.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory has been watching the Sun since 2010 and has greatly contributed to the scientific community's understanding of the closest star. The spacecraft hosts three scientific experiments: Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA), EUV Variability Experiment (EVE), Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) to provide observations.

Update 1

The Sun emitted a moderate solar flare on May 4, 2022, peaking at 5:00 a.m. ET. It was classified as an M-class flare, NASA said on Wednesday.

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022