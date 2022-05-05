Left Menu

AP CM inaugurates Tata Trusts cancer hospital in Tirupati

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:32 IST
AP CM inaugurates Tata Trusts cancer hospital in Tirupati
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated a charitable state-of-the-art cancer care institute set up by the Tata Trusts at Alipiri, the foothills of Tirumala here.

Built at a cost of Rs 180 crore, the sprawling cancer hospital called Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) was constructed by Tata Trusts on a site allotted by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that administers the shrine of Lord Venkateswara here, a TTD official said.

Tata Trusts CEO N Srinath took part in the inaugural function of the cancer institute, the official said.

The 92-bed comprehensive cancer treatment centre would provide services ranging from cancer diagnostics, to medical and surgical oncology to radiotherapy and nuclear medicine, he said.

Later, CM Reddy also laid the foundation for Sri Padmavathi Children's Super Speciality Hospital to be built by TTD on a six-acre site at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore in the temple city, the official said.

Before leaving Tirupati, Reddy inaugurated a 7-km long flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 685 crore and of which TTD has volunteered about Rs 458 crore in the making of the flyover route, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022