AP CM inaugurates Tata Trusts cancer hospital in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated a charitable state-of-the-art cancer care institute set up by the Tata Trusts at Alipiri, the foothills of Tirumala here.

Built at a cost of Rs 180 crore, the sprawling cancer hospital called Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) was constructed by Tata Trusts on a site allotted by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that administers the shrine of Lord Venkateswara here, a TTD official said.

Tata Trusts CEO N Srinath took part in the inaugural function of the cancer institute, the official said.

The 92-bed comprehensive cancer treatment centre would provide services ranging from cancer diagnostics, to medical and surgical oncology to radiotherapy and nuclear medicine, he said.

Later, CM Reddy also laid the foundation for Sri Padmavathi Children's Super Speciality Hospital to be built by TTD on a six-acre site at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore in the temple city, the official said.

Before leaving Tirupati, Reddy inaugurated a 7-km long flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 685 crore and of which TTD has volunteered about Rs 458 crore in the making of the flyover route, the official said.

