Tragic Accident on Tirumala Ghat Road Claims Devotee's Life

A tragic accident claimed the life of a devotee from Tamil Nadu on Thursday, as his motorcycle collided with a railing and plunged off the Tirumala ghat road.

The victim, Natrajan Subramanyam, was returning from a darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy along with his friend Muniratnam Murli. Both had visited the holy site on February 24 to collect tokens and returned on February 25 to complete their pilgrimage.

The crash, attributed to fatigue-induced loss of control, occurred as they navigated a steep, sharp turn. Subramanyam died instantly after falling onto the valley rocks, while Murli survived with injuries. Police have filed a case under relevant sections for causing death by negligence.

