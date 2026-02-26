Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Tirumala Ghat Road Claims Devotee's Life

A devotee, Natrajan Subramanyam from Tamil Nadu, died in a motorcycle accident on Tirumala ghat road. The crash occurred due to alleged loss of control caused by fatigue as he descended the road after visiting the temple. His friend, the pillion rider, sustained injuries but is out of danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:31 IST
Tragic Accident on Tirumala Ghat Road Claims Devotee's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a devotee from Tamil Nadu on Thursday, as his motorcycle collided with a railing and plunged off the Tirumala ghat road.

The victim, Natrajan Subramanyam, was returning from a darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy along with his friend Muniratnam Murli. Both had visited the holy site on February 24 to collect tokens and returned on February 25 to complete their pilgrimage.

The crash, attributed to fatigue-induced loss of control, occurred as they navigated a steep, sharp turn. Subramanyam died instantly after falling onto the valley rocks, while Murli survived with injuries. Police have filed a case under relevant sections for causing death by negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Murders

Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Mu...

 Global
2
NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

 India
3
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Comparisons

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Com...

 India
4
Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026