YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Criticizes Health Failures in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government for a public health crisis, marked by repeated diarrhoea and food poisoning outbreaks. He cited lapses in hygiene affecting over 900 students and highlighted the urgent need for systemic reforms to prevent further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:43 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Criticizes Health Failures in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of the YSR Congress Party, launched a sharp critique against the TDP-led government of Andhra Pradesh, pointing to repeated public health failures marked by widespread diarrhoea and food poisoning.

Reddy, addressing these failures via social media, noted that over the past 14 months, there have been 25 incidents of food poisoning in institutional settings, impacting over 900 students across 15 districts. He emphasized the dire consequences of poor hygiene, inadequate food handling, and substandard living conditions.

Among the reported outbreaks, a particularly severe episode in Srikakulam involving contaminated water led to multiple fatalities, while another incident linked to adulterated milk in Rajamahendravaram resulted in seven deaths. Reddy underscored the urgent need for government intervention and systemic reforms to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

