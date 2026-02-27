YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Criticizes Health Failures in Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of the YSR Congress Party, launched a sharp critique against the TDP-led government of Andhra Pradesh, pointing to repeated public health failures marked by widespread diarrhoea and food poisoning.

Reddy, addressing these failures via social media, noted that over the past 14 months, there have been 25 incidents of food poisoning in institutional settings, impacting over 900 students across 15 districts. He emphasized the dire consequences of poor hygiene, inadequate food handling, and substandard living conditions.

Among the reported outbreaks, a particularly severe episode in Srikakulam involving contaminated water led to multiple fatalities, while another incident linked to adulterated milk in Rajamahendravaram resulted in seven deaths. Reddy underscored the urgent need for government intervention and systemic reforms to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)