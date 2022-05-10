Science News Roundup: Chinese unmanned cargo spacecraft docks with space station module

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese unmanned cargo spacecraft docks with space station module

An unmanned Chinese cargo spacecraft successfully docked with an orbiting space station module on Tuesday in the sixth of 11 missions needed to finish building China's first space station by the end of the year. A Long March-7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-4 spacecraft blasted off at 1:56 a.m. Beijing time (1756 GMT Monday) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern Hainan province.

