Left Menu

NASA telescope observes a spiral galaxy 350 million light-years away from Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:15 IST
NASA telescope observes a spiral galaxy 350 million light-years away from Earth
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, and R. van der Marel (STScI); Image Processing: G. Kober (NASA Goddard/Catholic University of America)

NASA's latest Galaxies Galore image features NGC 3509, a spiral galaxy whose sweeping tidal tail (not visible in this picture) offers hints of its evolution. Snapped by the Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 on the Hubble Space Telescope, the interesting galaxy lies some 350 million light-years away from Earth and is actively creating new stars.

The Hubble observation revealed that NGC 3509 has a single, relatively undisturbed nucleus surrounded by a swirl of dust lanes, suggesting that the galaxy has not undergone a major disk-to-disk merger. The galaxy may have had a minor merger with a smaller galaxy, or it may be interacting with a small companion whose gravity is creating the tidal tail, NASA said.

The observation was part of a study that looked at the physical conditions in strongly interacting and merging galaxy nuclei. The color red in this image represents near-infrared wavelengths of light and showcases star-forming regions along the galaxy's spiral arms.

Sharing the image, NASA said that three of the camera's four detectors imaged "wide fields," while the fourth had higher resolution but covered a smaller portion of the sky. When combined, the "step" effect resulted - the areas where Hubble observations weren't taken.

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope was launched and deployed by the space shuttle Discovery in 1990. Since then, it has been beaming back stunning images of the cosmos.

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022