NASA to reveal companies that will develop new spacesuits for Moon missions, spacewalking

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:21 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAArtemis)

NASA said on Friday it will select the next generation of spacesuits for the future Artemis missions at the Moon and the International Space Station (ISS).

During an upcoming event at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, the agency will announce the company, or companies selected to move forward in developing new spacesuits for Moonwalking and spacewalking. The announcement will air live on NASA Television, the agency's website, and the NASA app on June 1.

"New spacesuits that allow humans to explore the lunar surface and unlock new spacewalk capabilities outside the International Space Station are a critical part of advancing human exploration in space and demonstrating continued American leadership. Under Artemis, new exploration spacesuits, together with human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems, will enable NASA to return humans to and establish a long-term presence at the Moon and to eventually explore Mars," NASA said in a statement.

