Param Ananta supercomputer deployed at IIT Gandhinagar

The government has deployed an indigenously developed Param Ananta supercomputer with 838 teraflops computing power capacity at IIT Gandhinagar, an official statement said on Monday.

The high power supercomputer can process 838 lakh crore calculations per second.

''Param Ananta, a state-of the art Supercomputer at IIT Gandhinagar dedicated to the nation under National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) - a joint initiative of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Department of Science and Technology (DST), was commissioned on May 30, 2022,'' ​the ​Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between IIT Gandhinagar and ​the ​Centre for Development in Advanced Computing (C-DAC) on October 12, 2020​,​ to establish this 838 TeraFlops Supercomputing Facility under NSM.

The ​Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), group coordinator and scientist 'G', Sunita Verma said that 60 per cent of the Param Ananta capacity will be used by IIT Gandhinagar and ​the ​rest will be open for use by nearby academic institutes for various research purposes.

The government has deployed 12 supercomputers earlier at various leading academic institutes which include IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune etc.

The top supercomputer 210 AI PetaFlops Param Siddhi with a processing power of 6.5 petaflops has been deployed at CDAC, Pune.

''Param Ananta supercomputing facility is established under Phase 2 of the NSM, wherein the majority of the components used to build this system have been manufactured and assembled within the country, along with an indigenous software stack developed by C-DAC, in line with the Make in India initiative.

The Param Ananta Supercomputing Facility will be able to support IIT Gandhinagar in pursuing research and development activities in multidisciplinary domains of science and technology at the Institute, including, but not limited to, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data science, computational fluid dynamics (CFD), bio-engineering for genome sequencing and DNA studies, computational biology and bioinformatics used in prediction and detection of gene networks etc.

It can help atomic and molecular sciences to comprehend the binding of drugs to a particular protein.

''Multiple applications from various scientific domains such as Weather and Climate, Bioinformatics, Computational Chemistry, Molecular Dynamics, Material Sciences, Computational Fluid Dynamics etc have been installed on the system for the benefit of researchers. This high-end computing system will be a great value addition for the research community,'' the statement said.

Under NSM, to date 15 supercomputers have been installed across the nation with an aggregate compute capacity of 24 petaflops. All these supercomputers have been manufactured in India and operate on an indigenously developed software stack, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)