Left Menu

Soccer great Pelé urges Putin to stop war in Ukraine

Pel published a message urging Vladimir Putin to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions.The 81-year-old Pel, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, said he published his message to the Russian president on the same day Ukraines national team beat Scotland 3-1 in a playoff that took it a step closer to the soccer World Cup. Ukraine will face Wales on Sunday for a spot in Qatar.Today Ukraine tries to forget, at least for 90 minutes, the tragedy that engulfs their country.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 02-06-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 09:17 IST
Soccer great Pelé urges Putin to stop war in Ukraine
Brazilian football legend Pele. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Pelé published a message urging Vladimir Putin to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions.

The 81-year-old Pelé, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, said he published his message to the Russian president on the same day Ukraine's national team beat Scotland 3-1 in a playoff that took it a step closer to the soccer World Cup. Ukraine will face Wales on Sunday for a spot in Qatar.

"Today Ukraine tries to forget, at least for 90 minutes, the tragedy that engulfs their country. To compete for a World Cup place is already a difficult task — almost an impossible one with so many lives at stake," the Brazilian great said in a post on Instagram that came with a plea to Putin: "Stop the invasion. There's absolutely no justification for this continued violence." "When we met in the past and exchanged smiles accompanied by a long handshake, I never thought one day we would be as divided as we are now," the three-time World Cup winner posted. "The power to stop this conflict is on your hands. The same ones I shook in Moscow at our last meeting in 2017." The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says more than 4,000 civilians have been killed and almost 5,000 wounded in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
4
Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022