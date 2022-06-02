Maha: Four dead, 5 injured as car hits autorickshaw in Beed

Left Menu

Four persons travelling in an autorickshaw were killed after their three-wheeler was hit by a car in Maharashtras Beed district on Thursday evening, a police official said.The car was moving from Ambajogai to Kej and the auto was travelling in the opposite direction when the incident took place near Hol village at 5pm, a Yusuf Wadgaon police station official said.Machhindrasingh Goke, Priya Goke, Veersingh Goke all residents of Kej and rickshaw driver Balaji Munde resident of Pisegaon died.

Four persons travelling in an autorickshaw were killed after their three-wheeler was hit by a car in Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday evening, a police official said.

The car was moving from Ambajogai to Kej and the auto was travelling in the opposite direction when the incident took place near Hol village at 5pm, a Yusuf Wadgaon police station official said.

''Machhindrasingh Goke, Priya Goke, Veersingh Goke (all residents of Kej) and rickshaw driver Balaji Munde (resident of Pisegaon) died. Five persons have been injured, including two critically. They been admitted in Swami Ramanand Teeth medical college and hospital,'' Inspector Sandip Dahifale of Yusuf Wadgaon police station said.

