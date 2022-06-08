Kushal Wallstreet to be the new landmark on Pune’s FC Road

Pune: Kushal Wallstreet, an ultra-premium commercial project designed to accelerate business growth, is set to emerge as the new landmark of Fergusson College (FC) Road, the most coveted address of Pune. Kushal Wallstreet, which comprises a collection of premium office spaces, retail shops, and roof-top restaurants, is a project of Pune’s premier real estate developers, Naman Developers, Kushal Landmarks and Span Construction. The name Kushal Wallstreet is inspired by Wall Street, a street in New York but has become a metonym for American financial markets. “As businesses evolve, it is important that office spaces evolve too. Kushal Wallstreet is a spectacular mix of bespoke commercial spaces meticulously curated to render aesthetics, functionality, sustainability, and comfort and rewrite many growth stories. The commercial spaces are an amalgamation of new-age trends and timeless comforts in the most happening area of Pune. It is one of the rare projects that offers everything, including the best location in town,” said Dhiraj Chhajed of Kushal Landmarks. Kushal Wallstreet, which offers the most premium Grade A commercial spaces on FC Road, is one of the tallest edifices in the vicinity. It is the only project in the area with three-side road frontage. It has dedicated designer lobbies for offices, retail and restaurant spaces, a cafeteria with a Biophilic garden, and world-class amenities and services. It is pre-certified as a green building by the Indian Green Building Council. The office spaces at Kushal Wallstreet are curated with futuristic planning to offer state-of-the-art features and are complemented by dedicated parking for workspaces, an exclusive entrance lobby, waiting areas, and other amenities. With glamorous spaces, metal and glass facades, and zero-parking hassles, the retail spaces at Kushal Wallstreet offer an impeccable shopping experience. With spacious and grand dining spaces coupled with unparalleled ambience, the roof-top restaurants at Kushal Wallstreet are designed to offer a truly incredible experience to guests.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)