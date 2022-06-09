Royalty Opens Its Gates for You as Aditi Rao Hydari Inaugurates the Grandest Ever Lobby of New Wadala at Dosti Eastern Bay

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Dosti Realty having proven its tenacity over the years by creating an elevated living space once again pushes its benchmarks with Dosti Eastern Bay – New Wadala. This architectural marvel designed by world-renowned Architect and 2016 Padma Bhushan winner Mr. Hafeez Contractor which is under construction now gives one a sneak preview into the luxurious life it offers.

On June 04, 2022, the luxurious grand entrance lobby of Dosti Eastern Bay was inaugurated by the gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari. This niche event was open to a selected few, who witnessed the grand ribbon cutting ceremony followed by entertainment.

The 50ft wide driveway and spectacular lobby of Dosti Eastern Bay makes a powerful statement as one enters. Every detail of the grand lobby has been intricately designed. The hands of friendship greet one at the door with specially designed doorknobs with the Dosti Realty emblem. As one enters, an over 7000 sq.ft. space with a grand triple height of 8 meters takes one’s breath away. While the stately pillars towering 5 meters in height and a 10-meter-long fluid hanging light creates a feeling of grandeur as it sets the mood to enter ones luxurious abode. The lobby which is lavishly adorned with 6000 sq.ft. wall dado finishes is the perfect example of modern-day luxury. The plush chairs, sofas and marble clad reception desk with metal inlay compliment the intricately designed interiors providing a grand entry for even guests.

Aditi Rao Hydari - “There is so much effort and detailing that has gone into creating this exquisite lobby of Dosti Eastern Bay. It is a grand and beautifully-designed lobby and also very welcoming. I can imagine the scale of the complete project and the luxury living that it will extend to people seeking a beautiful home once completed.” Speaking on the inauguration Mr. Anuj Goradia – Director and Ms. Shraddha Goradia – Director, Dosti Realty, “Dosti Eastern Bay is one of our landmark projects and we wanted our customers get a glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle they would be living once the building is completed. We are glad to have Aditi Rao Hydari here with us for this momentous occasion of the grand lobby inauguration.” Mr. Nitin Nagpal – Director, Sales and Marketing, Dosti Realty says, “Luxury is in the details and what you see here at the Dosti Eastern Bay lobby is exactly that. We are sure that even those customers that haven’t yet purchased, once they see this lobby, they will be rest assured that what is promised will not only be delivered but will also give them this wow feeling.” Dosti Eastern Bay offers one of the best in design, construction and luxury. Towering over 550 ft above ground level this futuristically designed tower offers luxurious 2, 3 and 4 BHK homes with decks. Unparalleled views of the Eastern Freeway, Central Mumbai, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link ensure that every sunrise and sunset leaves a memorable experience.

30+ lavish amenities spread across levels including a 2.27 acre open to sky podium satisfies ones every indulgence. A 30 M Lap pool with Infinity edge, tennis court, football pitch, banquet hall with outdoor dining, putting lawn, squash court, Jacuzzi, BBQ Deck, spa, gymnasium, kids’ pools and play areas, elders fitness zone etc, are just some of the amenities offered.

Additionally, being just 5 mins* from the Eastern Freeway, 6 mins* from the Eastern Express Way, 10 mins* from BKC and 15 mins* from Fort makes Dosti Eastern Bay a sought-after destination where living means having the best access to everything.

About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 4 decades and delivered more than 127 properties to date, providing homes to over 10,000+ families. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered over 11.44 million. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn.sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti Eastern Bay - Phase 1 is registered under RERA No. P51900025142, Phase 2 is registered under RERA No. P51900030769 and Phase 3 is registered under RERA No. P51900032067 & are available on website - https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/lease. *Source: Google Maps as per normal traffic conditions.

