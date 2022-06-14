To avoid traffic congestion ahead of PM's event, BKC office-goers get to leave early
Ahead of an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bandra Kurla Complex BKC here, private as well as government offices in the area asked their employees to leave for home earlier than usual so as to avoid causing traffic congestion.
Ahead of an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here, private as well as government offices in the area asked their employees to leave for home earlier than usual so as to avoid causing traffic congestion. Most offices in the commercial hub asked their employees to leave around 3 pm, said a police official. Modi attended the 200th anniversary celebration of the Gujarati daily `Mumbai Samachar' at the BKC ground.
