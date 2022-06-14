Left Menu

To avoid traffic congestion ahead of PM's event, BKC office-goers get to leave early

Ahead of an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bandra Kurla Complex BKC here, private as well as government offices in the area asked their employees to leave for home earlier than usual so as to avoid causing traffic congestion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:14 IST
To avoid traffic congestion ahead of PM's event, BKC office-goers get to leave early
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here, private as well as government offices in the area asked their employees to leave for home earlier than usual so as to avoid causing traffic congestion. Most offices in the commercial hub asked their employees to leave around 3 pm, said a police official. Modi attended the 200th anniversary celebration of the Gujarati daily `Mumbai Samachar' at the BKC ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022