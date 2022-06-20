Earthquake jolts town in northern Japan, no tsunami danger

A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 shook the city of Suzu at the tip of the Noto peninsula in northern Japan on Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake was 10 km deep and measured a "strong 5" on Japan's earthquake intensity scale of 7 in Suzu city, on the Sea of Japan coast. There was no danger of a tsunami, JMA said.

A quake jolted the same region on Sunday afternoon.

