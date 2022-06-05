Japan defence minister: N.Korea missile launch cannot be tolerated

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said Sunday's launch of missiles by North Korea's launch of missiles earlier in the day "cannot be tolerated". North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Kishi told a news briefing that at least one missile was of variable trajectory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)