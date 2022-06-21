Odd News Roundup: Mekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish; Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Mekong villagers land heaviest ever freshwater fish

Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught what researchers say is the world's biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, a stingray that weighed in at 300kg (661 lb) and took around a dozen men to haul to shore. Christened Boramy - meaning "full moon" in the Khmer language - because of her bulbous shape, the four-metre (13-foot) long female was released back into the river after being electronically tagged to allow scientists to monitor her movement and behaviour.

Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors

Stage four of the Tour of Slovenia was decided by a game of chance, as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar finished second behind team mate Rafal Majka following a round of rock, paper, scissors to determine the victor. Pogacar and Majka were in no danger of being caught after surging ahead with 5 km (3 miles) left, taking their hands off the handlebars in the final stretch to indulge in a quick game, with Majka's paper trumping Pogacar's rock.

(With inputs from agencies.)