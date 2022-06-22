Left Menu

Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 155 people

Tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquakes tremors were felt over 500 kilometres 310 miles by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 155 people, authorities said.

Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that struck Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the US military from the longest war in its history.

That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter. The news agency's director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter that 90 houses have been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people are believed trapped under the rubble.

"A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses," Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, separately wrote on Twitter. "We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe." Neighbouring Pakistan's Meteorological Department put the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1. Tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake's tremors were felt over 500 kilometers (310 miles) by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

