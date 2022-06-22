Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Woman killed as rubble falls on her

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:40 IST
Uttarakhand: Woman killed as rubble falls on her
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was killed and another seriously injured on Wednesday when rubble from a hillside that they were digging for soil fell over them in the Govind Pashu Vihar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary here.

The incident occurred at Fitari village in the Mori area of the district, police said.

Five women were digging the hillside for soil when the debris fell over them. Villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the women out of the rubble but 30-year-old Suri died on way to the primary health centre at Mori, they said.

Vipina (26) was seriously injured in the incident while Kasturi (33), Sushila (35) and Rajendri (26) escaped with minor injuries, police said.

Digging the ground or the hillside for soil is a prevalent activity in the hills where people put a layer of wet earth on their houses and stoves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

