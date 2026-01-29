Dabur India's Profit Climbs Amid Broad-Based Performance in Q3 FY'26

Dabur India, a major player in the FMCG sector, reported a 7.32% increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY'26, amounting to Rs 553.61 crore. This growth was driven by a broad-based performance across various markets and product categories despite facing input pressures.

The company's revenue from operations witnessed a 6.06% rise, reaching Rs 3,558.65 crore. In its earnings statement, Dabur highlighted market share gains in key products and categories, particularly a notable improvement in Hair Oils. The firm expanded its distribution network, reaching 50,000 outlets and covering over 8.5 million locations across India.

While the consumer care segment saw a revenue uplift, the food and retail divisions experienced declines. The international business grew significantly in constant currency terms, led by markets such as Turkey, MENA, the US, and Bangladesh, contributing to over a quarter of Dabur's global revenue.